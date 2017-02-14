Quilts of Valor gets extra push from ‘sew-in’

After creating and presenting dozens of quilts in 2016, some might say a local Quilts of Valor group deserved a period of rest.Group members, however, disagreed and didn’t skip a beat as they prepared for two big events this year — the presentation of 15 to 20 quilts to Vietnam War veterans in May and the annual program that will occur sometime around Veterans Day in November.That means chapter members and volunteers have gathered the third Thursday of each month, and they also recently took part in the annual Quilts of Valor National Sew-In Day.“It’s a good day for to get a lot of different people involved and really, we used it not only as a work day but also an idea day, too,” said Denise Sinnwell, whose Quilted Window shop serves as home for the local chapter. “It gave us an extra push, if you will, and we had people look for different patterns and bounce ideas off of each other.”For the complete story see the 2/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.