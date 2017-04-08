RAGBRAI return?

The last bicycle riders were still an hour away from departing New Hampton last Thursday as Mayor Deb Larsen surveyed the scene near the intersection of Main Street and Locust Avenue.

“I’m honestly not sure it could have gone any better,” she said. “We showed what happens when we call come together and work together. Seriously, I haven’t heard one single complaint.”

And the fact of the matter is that Chickasaw County received rave reviews as it welcomed more than 20,000 visitors to Ionia, New Hampton, Lawler and Protivin as the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa pedaled its way from overnight stops in Charles City and Cresco.

“What we heard more than anything was how friendly our people are,” said Julie Winter-Havel, who along with Phil Zwanziger co-chaired the New Hampton RAGBRAI Committee. “To me, to hear so many people talk about how welcoming our people were was the best part of the day.”

