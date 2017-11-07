RAGBRAI riders will have neat ‘photo op’

The Carnegie Cultural Center’s Lego Club has been a hit almost from the day it first met several years ago.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the New Hampton museum — with a giant assist from one family — is putting those Legos to good use when thousands of bicycle riders descend upon New Hampton in a couple of weeks.

Sean Singewald and his two children — soon-to-be eighth-grader Sam and soon-to-be third-grader Josie — are putting together a RAGBRAI display that Carnegie Director Jill Eike says will make a “great photo op” for those participating in the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

The ride, of course, will be making its way through Chickasaw County on Thursday, July 27, when it makes its way from Charles City to Cresco.

