Home / News / RAGBRAI riders will have neat ‘photo op’
Sean Singewald and his two children — Sam and Josie — work on a RAGBRAI Lego project that will provide bicyclists with a neat photo opportunity when they pedal through New Hampton July 27.

RAGBRAI riders will have neat ‘photo op’

Tue, 07/11/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Carnegie gets help from family with Lego project
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

The Carnegie Cultural Center’s Lego Club has been a hit almost from the day it first met several years ago.
So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the New Hampton museum — with a giant assist from one family — is putting those Legos to good use when thousands of bicycle riders descend upon New Hampton in a couple of weeks.
Sean Singewald and his two children — soon-to-be eighth-grader Sam and soon-to-be third-grader Josie — are putting together a RAGBRAI display that Carnegie Director Jill Eike says will make a “great photo op” for those participating in the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.
The ride, of course, will be making its way through Chickasaw County on Thursday, July 27, when it makes its way from Charles City to Cresco.
— For more on this story, see the July 11 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here