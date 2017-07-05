RAGBRAI may have plenty of ‘detours’

New Hampton is hoping that it can close its Main Street on the day that RAGBRAI swings through town in late July, but that may not be the only detour motorists face that day.The City Council on Monday voted to apply to the Iowa Department of Transportaion for permission to close a six-block portion of Main Street on July 27.Because Main Street is also Iowa Highway 24, the city must receive permission from the DOT to close the road.However, in a memorandum that was part of the City Council packet, it appears that the DOT is considering closing Highway 24 from New Hampton to Lawler for a good chunk of the day that RAGBRAI will make its way from Charles City to Cresco.If that happens, the DOT is considering detouring traffic south on Highway 63, east on Highway 18 through Fredericksburg and north on Chickasaw County Road V-56.For the complete story see the 5/5/2017 New Hampton Tribune.