Home / News / Rain can stop anytime now

Rain can stop anytime now

Thu, 10/10/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Area farmers were praying for a little rain a month ago; today, they’d love Mother Nature to turn off the spigot.

“It could stop anytime,” said ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol, who is based in Nashua. “We have quite a few soybean fields that are coming around — we’ve even had a few taken out already — and now we need it to dry out so our guys can go to work.”

Unfortunately, last week didn’t help.

For more on this story see the October 8 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here