Rain can stop anytime now

Area farmers were praying for a little rain a month ago; today, they’d love Mother Nature to turn off the spigot.

“It could stop anytime,” said ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol, who is based in Nashua. “We have quite a few soybean fields that are coming around — we’ve even had a few taken out already — and now we need it to dry out so our guys can go to work.”

Unfortunately, last week didn’t help.

