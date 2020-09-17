Rain cuts down on rally numbers

Scott Stillwell and Becky Donaldson have been making the trek to New Hampton the weekend after Labor Day for 35 years.

They weren’t going to let a little rain — OK, a lot of rain — stop them from attending the New Hampton Motorcycle Rally this past week.

Unfortunately, there were a lot of motorcycle enthusiasts who took one look at the Northeast Iowa forecast last weekend and decided to stay home.

“Attendance is way low,” Stillwell said, “but I’m still glad they had it. … It’s just good to get out. They shut down my drag races this year so I said if this is still happening, I’m going.”

If anything, New Hampton Boy Scoutmaster Tony Trower and his Troop 48 scouts were hoping that COVID-19 might actually help attendance, but Mother Nature had ideas.

New Hampton received almost 4 1/2 inches of rain from Tuesday through Saturday, and although the rally technically was just a two-day even that started on Friday, the constant rainfall, Trower admitted, hurt attendance.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 15 Tribune