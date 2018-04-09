Rain or shine, rally is ready for second run

Tony Trower and his New Hampton Boy Scouts are hoping beyond hope that the forecast for this week is dead wrong, but either way, they’re ready to hold a motorcycle rally this weekend.

“We don’t need any more rain,” Trower said, “but then again, there is absolutely zilch we can do about the weather. All we’re asking for is a couple of decent days.”

The second annual New Hampton Motorcycle Rally is scheduled to kick off its two-day run on Friday morning, and a few motorcyclists could be seen around the city on Labor Day.

“We’ve got bikers in town and that’s a good thing,” Trower said. “Obviously, we want a whole bunch more by Friday. I think honestly there are more expectations this year. Last year, with it being the first time we did it, you get kind of a free pass from everyone. This year, they want more, and we’re delivering more.”

The number of vendors this year will double to 16, the rally has what he calls “two standout rally” bands lined up, and, like a year ago, the Boy Scouts are partnering with civic groups and businesses to offer poker rides and entertainment.

Both the New Hampton Firefighters Association and the Chickasaw County Relay for Life will have poker runs, with the former giving riders four days, beginning on Wednesday, to complete the ride while the latter will hold a more traditional ride on Saturday.

