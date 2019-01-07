Home / News / Rain, rain go away for a while
Storm clouds approach New Hampton on Thursday afternoon.

Rain, rain go away for a while

Mon, 07/01/2019 - 10:36am Bob Fenske
Storms lead to flash flooding; unfortunately, storms in forecast for this week
By: 
Bob Fenske

Remember those “million-dollar rains” of yesteryear, when we’d get those all-day rainfalls that added up to an inch?

Well, they don’t seem to exist anymore; instead, when it rains around here, it pours.

New Hampton and the surrounding area were “deluged” three times in the last week as parts of the area received 1.5 inches of rain in about an hour Thursday, more than four inches early Friday morning and another heavy downpour hit parts of the county on Sunday afternoon.

For more on this story, see the July 2 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

