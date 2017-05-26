Rainy weather postpones battle but show must go on

The Old Bradford Pioneer Village Museum in Nashua held it’s Civil War Reenactment last weekend and while the weather didn’t cooperate that didn’t stop the men, women and children who put on the uniforms and transformed to a different time, a different place and most definitely, a different life.

The reenactors or living historians as many of them like to be called, spend many weekends throughout their summer recreating battles fought in our countries Civil War.

They wear authentic clothes, have authentic tents, tools and weapons. They cook over an open fire and they love every minute of it.

For the complete story see the 5/25/2017 Nashua Reporter.