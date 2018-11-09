Rally makes progress in second year

The numbers were up — not by a lot, but up — but maybe the most important words New Hampton Boy Scout Troop 48 Scoutmaster Tony Trower and his scouts heard were these:

“We want this to continue.”

And the New Hampton Motorcycle Rally will, Trower said Sunday morning.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We had a few more this year, and considering what the weather was like earlier in the week and even with the cloud cover on Friday, I think that says something. Look, we knew this was going to take time to build back up, but I really think we can take off next year.”

Trower said almost 300 motorcycles were registered for the event, and he figured there were close to another 100 motorcycles that didn’t register.

“You know, when you realize that a lot of these bikes are coming with two riders, we’re still bringing 600, 700 people into New Hampton,” he said.

