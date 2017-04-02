Home / News / Rapid Printers celebrates a ‘fast’ 20 years

Sat, 02/04/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
New Hampton business draws a packed house for celebration
By: 
Brittany Stange

Rapid Printers was packed on Thursday night as community members filed into the business to congratulate owner Brad Schwickerath on 20 years in business.“It feels great,” said Schwickerath who is very proud of the accomplishments the staff has made over the past 20 years. “I used to think 20 years was a long time but it went fast.”Schwickerath purchased the business from Ray Klenske in December of 1996 who first started the company in the spring of 1984.“I grew up in the Office World business and always had an interest in copy work,” said Schwickerath.When Klenske was at retirement age and looking to sell in 1996, Office World owner and Brad’s father, Lynn Schwickerath, and Brad thought it would be a good fit and Brad bought the business.For the complete story see the 2/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

