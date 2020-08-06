Rasing extends lead over Geerts in supervisor race

The challenger in the Chickasaw County Supervisor District 4 Democratic primary extended his lead Monday after the Absentee Ballot Board met and opened three ballots that were received following the June 2 primary.

Two of the votes were from District 4, which includes the eastern half of New Hampton and several townships to the east of the city, and Ken Rasing received both of them, which gave him 164 votes to 159 for the incumbent Steve Geerts. Those vote totals are unofficial until the Board of Supervisors canvass the election results on Tuesday.

Geerts last week indicated he in all likelihood ask for a recount because of the closeness of the race — Rasing’s lead is a mere 1.6 percentage points — and the two-term supervisor has until Friday to request a recount.

The votes counted Monday arrived at the Courthouse late last week and were, as required by law, postmarked by June 1.