Rasing has razor thin lead over Geerts

Retired Emergency Management Agency Director Ken Rasing has a lead, but maybe not a victory, when it comes to his Chickasaw County District 4 Democratic primary against incumbent Steve Geerts.

Rasing finished Tuesday night with 162 votes while Geerts tallied 159. The rubs are these: A recount will almost assuredly be held and there is a chance that Geerts could still win the race if there are absentee ballots that the Auditor’s Office has not received.

Ballot needed to be postmarked by June 1 and any ballots that arrive before noon next Monday will be counted in the canvas that the Board of Supervisors will have on the following day.

Geerts is seeking a third term while Rasing is making his first run at political office after an almost 40-year career with the county. Whoever wins the primary will square off against New Hampton City Councilman Matt Kuhn, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

All other county candidates ran unopposed in the primary. That includes Democrats’ David Tilkes (District 2), Joan Knoll (District 3), Mary Beth Kamrath-Ovel (Auditor) and Marty Hemann (Sheriff). Besides Kuhn, other Republicans who claimed wins in Tuesday’s primary were Jacob Hackman (District 3) and Stephanie Mashek (Auditor).

— For more on this story, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the June 9 Tribune