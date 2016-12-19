Ready for average

OK, let’s be honest here. Thirty is going to feel like 80, isn’t it?After a weekend in which Old Man Winter threw a little bit of everything in his arsenal at us, welcome back to normalcy.Temperatures are expected to be more normal like and approach 30 degrees much of the week, and the forecast for the holiday may provide us with a little Christmas snow.It beats the heck out of this past weekend.Although New Hampton didn’t get pummelled with snow — officially 4.1 inches fell on the city — it was enough to force area school districts to call off school Friday and most activities for the weekend.For the complete story see the 12/20/2016 New Hampton Tribune.