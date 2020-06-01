Home / News / Ready to go to work
New Mayor Bobby Schwickerath poses for a photo with his parents, Sarah and Jim Rahlf, after taking his oath.

Ready to go to work

Mon, 01/06/2020 - 11:10am Bob Fenske
New mayor takes oath of office, leads his first New Hampton City Council meeting
By: 
Bob Fenske

Bobby Schwickerath laughed last week when he was asked if he was ready for Monday night’s City Council meeting?

“I’m very excited, and honestly, I can’t wait,” New Hampton’s new mayor said, “and seriously, I can’t wait to get to work on making this city an even greater place. … But yeah, I’m also really nervous. Leading a City Council meeting, obviously, I’ve never done that before.”

Schwickerath, who knocked off incumbent Mayor Deb Larsen in the November election, was sworn in on New Year’s Eve morning and led his first meeting on Monday, one that promised to be short because of a relatively brief and routine agenda.

For more on this story see the January 7 Tribune.

