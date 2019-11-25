Home / News / Ready to light up the park
Little Light of Mine Committee members Lisa and Lee Pool discuss where to put a “Happy Holidays” light stand as they finish up work on the project Sunday morning.

Ready to light up the park

Mon, 11/25/2019 - 10:51am Bob Fenske
Little Light of Mine goes live day after Thanksgiving, and trust us, it’ll be bright
By: 
Bob Fenske

Lisa Pool took a break from wrapping lights around a tree Sunday morning and made a call.

Not a phone call, but a call for volunteers to work on the Little Light of Mine Committee that will unveil its latest holiday display at Mikkelson Park on Friday evening.

“This is as big as we can go,” she said, “because it’s pretty much too big for our little small committee to handle.”

For more on this story see the November 26 Tribune.

