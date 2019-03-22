Ready to make a big splash!

Chase Sudol stood outside S&T Collision on Tuesday morning, looked at the sun shining and looked ahead a couple of months.

“Days like this,” he said, “they get us really excited for the splash pad. It’s been an amazing to see how many people have come together in our little town to make this a reality. But when you have spring in the air, it kind of pumps you up knowing that in a couple of months, we’re going to have a really cool splash pad.”

In some ways, Nashua’ s newest attraction has been in the works for a couple of years, and it’s a pretty neat story, too.

