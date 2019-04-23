Ready, set, go: Campgrounds open this week

Camping season opens this week at select parks maintained by the Chickasaw County Conservation Board.

Camping and improvements have been steadily increasing over the last decade at Airport Lake Park, said Conservation Director Brian Moore. By the end of the season when seven more pads are added on the east end of the loop, Airport Lake will have 50 campsites.

A decade ago, the park at 2047 190th St., northwest of New Hampton, offered only 12 camping pads with 20-amp electricity and took in just above $1,200 in fees.

It is becoming a better revenue source. In 2011, incremental improvements began, first adding pads to both sides of the road and upgrading the new pads to 50-amp electricity. The year ending June 30, 2018, Airport Lake fees from over 1,227 “user days” brought in $17,742.

The community has pitched into the following projects at Airport Lake in fiscal 2018, as noted in the Chickasaw County Conservation annual report...

