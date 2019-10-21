Ready to show it off!

It’s been, as Superintendent Jay Jurrens put it with a weary smile, a “process,” but New Hampton Community Schools’ $19.415 million building project is complete.

Or at least it’s 99.9 percent complete.

Save for a few little things here and there, the project that began when voters approved a bond referendum in February 2017 is finished, and grateful school officials will show off the three main buildings — the middle school, the competition gymnasium and the vocational agriculture and industrial technology — during an open house that will be held this Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more on this story see the October 22 Tribune.