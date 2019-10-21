Home / News / Ready to show it off!
New Hampton High School students eat lunch in the new cafeteria that opened last week. The cafeteria will also serve as the lobby for the new competition gymnasium that officially opened on Saturday when the Chickasaws hosted the Northeast Iowa Conference volleyball tournament.

Cafeteria, competition gym opens, district to hold open house Sunday
It’s been, as Superintendent Jay Jurrens put it with a weary smile, a “process,” but New Hampton Community Schools’ $19.415 million building project is complete.

Or at least it’s 99.9 percent complete.

Save for a few little things here and there, the project that began when voters approved a bond referendum in February 2017 is finished, and grateful school officials will show off the three main buildings — the middle school, the competition gymnasium and the vocational agriculture and industrial technology — during an open house that will be held this Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more on this story see the October 22 Tribune.

