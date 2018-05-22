Home / News / Ready for the world!

Ready for the world!

Tue, 05/22/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton remembers classmate; Turkey Valley graduates 33 Sunday
By: 
Bob Fenske

Sometimes a single flower can tell the whole story.
Just ask the 91 New Hampton High School seniors who received their diplomas on Sunday during a commencement ceremony.
As each walked off the stage with their diplomas in hand, they received a daisy, but this wasn’t just a typical class flower; instead, it was a flower with meaning as the seniors remembered their former classmate Daisy Rodriguez, who died in a car accident when they were freshmen.
In some ways, the commencement ceremonies at New Hampton and Turkey Valley were the same. At the former, 91 students received their diplomas and at the latter, 33 did the same.
— For more on this story, see the May 22 New Hampton Tribune. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

