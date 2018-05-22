Ready for the world!

Sometimes a single flower can tell the whole story.

Just ask the 91 New Hampton High School seniors who received their diplomas on Sunday during a commencement ceremony.

As each walked off the stage with their diplomas in hand, they received a daisy, but this wasn’t just a typical class flower; instead, it was a flower with meaning as the seniors remembered their former classmate Daisy Rodriguez, who died in a car accident when they were freshmen.

In some ways, the commencement ceremonies at New Hampton and Turkey Valley were the same. At the former, 91 students received their diplomas and at the latter, 33 did the same.

