Recent deluge raises concerns for growers

The challenges just don’t want to go away for area farmers in 2018.

They battled snow and rain in April and May to get their crops in the field. They dealt with an extremely wet June, before catching a break in July, but the recent deluge of rain that dropped more than 15 inches of precipitation on the area in an 11-day time period has growers fretting about the upcoming harvest season.

“For the most part, it just provided more moisture than we needed, way more moisture,” said Terry Basol, an ISU Extension agronomist based in Nashua. “Farmers, by nature, worry a lot. Mother Nature has thrown the kitchen sink, it seems, this year.”

