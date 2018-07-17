Recent NHHS grad crowned Guernsey queen

Rachel Grober’s first year at Iowa State University just got a whole lot more hectic.

The 2018 New Hampton High School graduate was crowned queen at the National Guernsey Convention that was held in Dubuque the week of July 4.

“I’m really excited and can’t wait to get started,” Grober said. “The competition was very good so it’s very humbling.”

— For more on this story, see the July 17 New Hampton Tribune.