Recent NHHS grad crowned Guernsey queen

Tue, 07/17/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Grober will advocate for both the dairy industry and breed during her yearlong reign
By: 
Bob Fenske

Rachel Grober’s first year at Iowa State University just got a whole lot more hectic.
The 2018 New Hampton High School graduate was crowned queen at the National Guernsey Convention that was held in Dubuque the week of July 4.
“I’m really excited and can’t wait to get started,” Grober said. “The competition was very good so it’s very humbling.”
— For more on this story, see the July 17 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

