Home / News / Recent wet weather causes area farmers plenty of concerns

Recent wet weather causes area farmers plenty of concerns

Thu, 09/20/2018 - 12:39pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The challenges just don’t want to go away for area farmers in 2018.
They battled snow and rain in April and May to get their crops in the field. They dealt with an extremely wet June, before catching a break in July, but the recent deluge of rain that dropped more than 15 inches of precipitation on the area in an 11-day time period has growers fretting about the upcoming harvest season.
“For the most part, it just provided more moisture than we needed, way more moisture,” said Terry Basol, an ISU Extension agronomist based in Nashua. “Farmers, by nature, worry a lot. Mother Nature has thrown the kitchen sink, it seems, this year.”
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 20 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here