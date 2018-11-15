Record soy harvest predicted

“Every day is like a new box of chocolates.”

That is how Aaron Putze, director of communications and external relations for the Iowa Soybean Association, started his talk to members of the New Hampton Rotary Club at their weekly Thursday meeting Nov. 1. The meeting was hosted at The Pub at the Pinicon.

Putze said that soybeans and agriculture as a whole interacts with several vital sectors in the country — energy, financial-economic, environmental and food and nutrition policy. It is that interaction that provides the variety of issues that he alluded to in his introduction.

