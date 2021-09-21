Recyling bins being delivered; first use will be next week

New Hampton residents will be required to use new recycling totes, beginning with garbage and recycling pick-up next week.

Jendro Sanitation, which provides pick-up services in New Hampton, began delivery of the totes last week and will finish delivery this weekend. Jendro officials have said that the carts will make pick-up easier and more efficient because they don’t need sanitation workers to exit trucks to unload the recycling.

The company is delivering carts to the location where Jendro sill service them — i.e., at the end of a driveway, in an alley if that is where Jendro currently services them currently or in a group if at an apartment complex.

Jendro officials are asking residents to put them out while saving space for the truck to operate.

Residents with questions about the totes should call Jendro Operations Manager Dave Hoffman at 641-330-8095.

Garbage will continue to be picked up in the yellow bags that can be purchased either at City Hall or New Hampton stores.