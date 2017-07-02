Home / News / Referendum’s day arrives

Referendum’s day arrives

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Voters head to the polls today to decide fate of school bond referendum
By: 
Bob Fenske

After months of discussion — ranging from coming up with eight revisions and holding what seemed like umpteen informational meetings – decision day has arrived.Voters, at least those who didn’t cast early or absentee ballots, head to the polls today [Tuesday] to decide the fate of a $19.415 million bond referendum put forth by New Hampton Community Schools.Polls will be open at the Chickasaw Event Center from noon to 8 p.m. today.To pass, the referendum must receive approval from “60 percent-plus one” of voters and, if successful, the measure will see New Hampton construct a new middle school, a new competition gym and an industrial technology and vocational agriculture center for the district’s high school.For the complete story see the 2/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

