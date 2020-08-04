Regional Health Services of Howard County making a move into Elma

Regional Health Services of Howard County recently announced that it will be expanding its medical services to Elma by opening a new medical clinic in 2020, fulfilling the city of Elma’s goal of bringing a medical clinic to the community.

Regional Health Services is a unique consortium of health care services provided to the residents of Howard County and its surrounding areas, offering a full scope of services provided by dedicated providers, professional healthcare staff, and volunteers who look forward to taking care of their patients, their clients, and their families.

RHSHC is committed to offering the best in health care to residents right in Elma and the residents from neighboring communities.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.