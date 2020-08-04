Home / News / Regional Health Services of Howard County making a move into Elma
The unique consortium continues to operate the hospital that is located in Cresco.

Regional Health Services of Howard County making a move into Elma

Wed, 04/08/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Unique consortium of health care services to build new clinic as part of the Elma Community Complex
By: 
Submitted by Regional Health Services of Howard County

Regional Health Services of Howard County recently announced that it will be expanding its medical services to Elma by opening a new medical clinic in 2020, fulfilling the city of Elma’s goal of bringing a medical clinic to the community. 

Regional Health Services is a unique consortium of health care services provided to the residents of Howard County and its surrounding areas, offering a full scope of services provided by dedicated providers, professional healthcare staff, and volunteers who look forward to taking care of their patients, their clients, and their families. 

RHSHC is committed to offering the best in health care to residents right in Elma and the residents from neighboring communities.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here