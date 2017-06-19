Relaxin' in Lawler
Mon, 06/19/2017 - 3:33pm Bob Fenske
Little town throws another great Irish Fest party
Bob Fenske
Maybe it was fate that brought Ken Lawler and Paul Krech to Lawler this weekend, but somewhere in the tale the two old high school friends wove Saturday afternoon, there’s a testament to Irish Fest and the small town that hosts the celebration every year.
And while Irish Fest faced some challenges this year — thanks a lot, Mother Nature — maybe the story of Lawler and Krech best illustrate why Irish Fest is the festival it is.
Start with how they got there.
Sometime last summer, Lawler — the guy, not the town — was bored and Googled himself and ran across the town of Lawler and its Irish Fest.
“I was looking for some things to do this summer and I ran across it again,” he said, “and you know it’s Paul’s 50th birthday on the 22nd, and I thought, ‘Why not?’
