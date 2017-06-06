Relay for Life raises more than $31,000 for American Cancer Society

This year’s Relay For Life event has raised $31,000 and counting for the American Cancer Society.

The event was held in conjunction with the New Hampton Classic Night that was held on Main Street with Relay For Life on Walnut Avenue.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

Thanks to advances in early detection, treatment and reductions in smoking, we’ve seen a 25 percent decline in cancer death rates since 1991. That’s 2.1 million fewer cancer deaths rates.

