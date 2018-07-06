Home / News / Relay for Life takes on cancer

Relay for Life takes on cancer

Thu, 06/07/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Longtime participant fighting her own battle with the disease
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Helen Hartmann has been attending the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Chickasaw County since the 1980s, which basically means she’s been there from the beginning; after all Relay for Life started in 1986.
“I said I was doing this when they had it out at the football field,” she said. “I got my pledge in, then I’d walk. Then, we went into the morning.” One year she stayed until 6 a.m.
“I was touched by cancer for a long time,” she said.
