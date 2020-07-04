Home / News / Remaining bullish on our future
Business has been good so far during “Coronavirus crisis” at Schueth Ace Hardware, shown here during the Holiday Open House this past November, and New Hampton Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson has confidence that the city and its economy will weather this latest challenge.

Remaining bullish on our future

Tue, 04/07/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Coronavirus hits local economy, but Economic Development director confident that rebound will come
Bob Fenske

Tammy Robinson admits these are scary times.

Let’s face it: We’ve never been through something like this. A virus — one we can’t see, one that, as of last week still hadn’t had one case diagnosed in Chickasaw County — is making a mess of our economy.

Every day, or at least every week, it seems like we’re finding out new types of businesses have been ordered to close by the state’s governor. Bars are shuttered; so, too, are restaurants, although they can still serve food as long as it is immediately carried out of the restaurant or delivered.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

