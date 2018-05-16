A remarkable run comes to a close for couple

Bill Noehl remembers that day more than a quarter of a century ago when his wife, Linda, had finally had enough.

“I’m not sure where we were going,” he said, “but we drove by the building, and Linda just said, in that voice that I knew was serious, ‘Just go see the real estate man.’ … And I guess the rest is history.”

For a few years, Bill Noehl had put customized golf cars — “in the industry, they’re golf cars; to everyone else they’re golf carts,” he says with a laugh — and he wanted to open his own business, but leaving the relative safety of a good job at Vern Laures Auto Center and striking out on his own was, to say the least, nerve-wracking.

