Home / News / A remarkable run comes to a close for couple

A remarkable run comes to a close for couple

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Noehls sell Leisure Time Golf Cars to their son and his wife
By: 
Bob Fenske

Bill Noehl remembers that day more than a quarter of a century ago when his wife, Linda, had finally had enough.
“I’m not sure where we were going,” he said, “but we drove by the building, and Linda just said, in that voice that I knew was serious, ‘Just go see the real estate man.’ … And I guess the rest is history.”
For a few years, Bill Noehl had put customized golf cars — “in the industry, they’re golf cars; to everyone else they’re golf carts,” he says with a laugh — and he wanted to open his own business, but leaving the relative safety of a good job at Vern Laures Auto Center and striking out on his own was, to say the least, nerve-wracking.
— For more on this story, see the May 15 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here