Remembering

On a breezy Memorial Day, the flags blew briskly in the wind at the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial.

And virtually every speaker who came to the lectern highlighted the fact that Memorial Day honors those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for that flag.

“It’s important that we remember that every breath we take is a gift,” American Legion Post No. 38 Cmdr. Brian Quirk said, “and that gift was delivered by those who died for our flag, for our freedoms.”

