Remembering the 'Forgotten War'

Thu, 11/16/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Korean War Vet shares experiences during program
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Nashua-Plainfield students honored their neighbors and friends last Friday morning during a Veterans Day program that featured a former school counselor talking about his experiences during the Korean War.

“War is hell,” said Bob Thran, a Nashua High School counselor from 1973 to 1991 who delivered the keynote address as he talked about his 11-month experience in the U.S. Army during “The Forgotten War.”

Thran pointed out the differences for him as an 18-year-old and students today.

He was drafted into the Army in September 1951, “got on a bus in Waverly” and wasn’t quite sure where he would end up.

“No one knew what would happen to us,” said Thran. 

He received orders to go to Hawaii, and when he got there Thran was assigned a foot locker and a rifle. Training was how to kill the enemy and this is when he learned to shoot him in the stomach and he will bend over. 

 

For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.

