Remembering Veterans

In conjunction with the Veterans Day week, New Hampton fourth grade students inspected the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial, noticing things they might not have seen before.

Teachers a couple of years ago walked through the memorial and developed questions students could answer, teacher Dennis Pagel said. For the teachers it is the “yearly” scavenger hunt at the memorial though the students only perform it in fourth grade.

Students must look closely to answer such questions as: How many received the purple heart medal? How many are prisoners of war missing in action (POW MIA)? Write the full name of a veteran who has the same first or last name as a fourth-grade teacher. What branch of the military and war or time period was this person listed under?

Students watched a brief video about the importance of Veterans Day and reasons to consider serving the country.

