Rendezvous offers blast from the past

Rendezvous weekend is about living history while sharing the experience with family. The Old Bradford Rendezvous was held for the fourth year at Old Bradford Pioneer Village Museum during the weekend. Fur traders were ready to trade and barter with the public just like they did in the 1600s.

Nine tents were set up at the museum to show the public how life was in the 1600s. Jeremy Anderson was the blacksmith for the weekend and drew a big crowd while he was working in his tent. He showed the crowd techniques which he has learned through the years.

Axe throwing was another big hit and the children wanted to learn how to throw the axe and make it stick into the wood. Some were able to master the challenge while others were not. Nashua-Plainfield senior Tyler Anderson was teaching the children after years of his own experience.

