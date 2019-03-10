Home / News / Renovation culminates dream
Celebrating the ribbon cutting of The Gathering Place are, from left: Bobby and Emma Schwickerath, Jason Speltz, Deb and Kendall Larsen, Lisa and Lee Pool, Jean and Lee Foster and Dee McGrath.

Renovation culminates dream

Thu, 10/03/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
The Gathering Place holds ribbon cutting ceremony Friday
By: 
Lydia Gessner

This has been a dream of Lisa Pool’s for a long time. 

“I’ve always had this kind of coffee shop or retreat center dream. The reality is I’ve been with the Department of Agriculture for 19 years. I can’t quit my day job to have this dream, but why can’t I intermix this to create both?” 

It was from this realization that The Gathering Place on Main was born. 

Lisa describes her and her husband, Lee Pool’s, new storefront on Main street as both a collaboration of her dreams and a place for the community to come together. 

For more on this story see the October 1 Tribune.

