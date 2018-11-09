Home / News / Rescue Squad has plenty of reasons to throw a party

Rescue Squad has plenty of reasons to throw a party

Tue, 09/11/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Members celebrate 40th year of ‘just helping people’
By: 
Bob Fenske

Ken Rasing remembers those early days of the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad like they were yesterday.
“We basically had an old Dodge truck and the Jaws [of Life],” he said, “but we were a squad. A lot has changed over the years, but that camaraderie hasn’t. I’m very proud of what we’ve become. We’ve made an impact on people and their lives. To see where we’re at today, yeah, there’s a lot of pride that goes with that.”
The Rescue Squad turned 40 this year, and on Thursday night, the volunteer members threw a little birthday bash for the squad that had humble beginnings in 1978 and is now one of those “must-have” entities in Chickasaw County.
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 11 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

