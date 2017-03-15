Home / News / Rescue Squad looks back on hectic 2016

Wed, 03/15/2017
By: 
Brittany Stange

This past year was a busy one for the Chickasaw County Rescue Squad who responded to 277 calls overall in 2016.The Chickasaw County Rescue Squad responds to a variety of calls.“During 2016 we responded to traffic accidents, farm accidents, structure and vehicle fires, ambulance assists, missing persons, chemical spills, gas leaks and fire alarms. Rescue squad overall and can respond to any type of call when requested,” said Chickasaw County Emergency Management Director AJ Seely.Those calls were responded to by the rescue squad who had 219 calls, Ionia First Responders with 21 calls, Lawler First Responders with 28 calls, Nashua First Responders with 8 calls and the Alta Vista First Responders with 1 call.Overall, there are 49 total members among the services.For the complete story see the 3/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

