Resident questions how county is taxing for rescue

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors is directing the county attorney’s office in writing to look into concerns brought by a citizen about the scope of the Emergency Management Agency Commission and taxation for rescue services.

The Chickasaw County Rescue Squad provides medical services for which fire departments — at the squad’s creation 40 years ago — didn’t want responsibility and is also firefighter certified for insurance, said EMA Coordinator Jeff Bernatz, the former Rescue Squad chief.

Citizen Doreen Cook of Fredericksburg gleaned from discussion of recent audits that Emergency Management was governed by Iowa Code 29C.

“To me that referenced only national, statewide or major county disasters,” Cook said.

Cook contacted a private attorney, whose name she redacted in documents to the board, for opinions on how Chickasaw County runs its rescue squad and first responder group.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 23 New Hampton Tribune.