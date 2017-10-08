Residents ask for Nashua Police Department changes

A group of Nashua residents on Monday night presented a petition to the City Council and asked members to consider revamping the city’s Police Department.

Larry Johnson presented the petition that was signed by 21 residents, who believe because of the city’s financial woes, Nashua leaders should consider one of three options when it comes to law enforcement in the community.

• Elimination of the Nashua Police Department and contract with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office for all needed services.

• Continue to employ one full-time police officer, eliminate three positions and supplement with a contracted part-time Chickasaw County Deputy.

• Continue to employ two full-time Nashua Police Officers and keep two vehicles.

The group wanted to “express their appreciation and respect for the work the police officers do - this is not a personal attack on any of them,” Johnson said.