Residents: Explosion causes fire at Parkview Trailer Court

New Hampton firefighters responded to an explosion in a New Hampton mobile home park Saturday afternoon.

Parkview Trailer Court residents said they heard and felt the explosion around 3 p.m. and they said the explosion caused a shed and adjoining mobile home to catch on fire.

New Hampton police and Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies kept people from entering the park that is located across the street from Mikkleson Park, but one witness said the home is occupied by a couple and that the male resident suffered burns. The resident, though, did not know the extent of his injuries, and Chickasaw Ambulance Service personnel were on the scene treating his injuries.

Also responding to the scene were the Lawler Fire Department and Black Hills Energy personnel.

