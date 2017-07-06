Home / News / Residents get a chance to travel back in time during Classic Night event
Walnut Avenue is filled with vintage cars during Classic Night in New Hampton.

Residents get a chance to travel back in time during Classic Night event

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Brittany Stange

 

The first Classic Night of the summer was held Thursday night in conjunction with Relay For Life. 
Cars, tractors and more lined Main Street to be viewed and voted on by attendees. 
Classic Night coordinator Julie Winter-Havel said the night was so great with the many wonderful volunteers making it all possible.
“The weather is just fantastic and it’s really the people that make it the best,” she said.
— For more on this story, see the June 6 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

