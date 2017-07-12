Residents get 'Safe T Home' experience

A couple dozen people gathered Saturday morning at Holschlag Bin Sales, about a mile and a half south of New Hampton, for coffee, donuts, and a crash course in bin assembly.

The business celebrates its 50th year of existence in 2018, and owner Joe Holschlag decided to kick the milestone celebration off with a hands-on demonstration of a Safe T Home.

"It's good to have help from the community, and it's good to see people working together," said Holschlag. "You just make some coffee, order some donuts and see who shows up."

Safe T Homes, built by Sukup Manufacturing, were created and designed to bring relief to families without homes after an earthquake devastated parts of Haiti in 2010. The shelter measures 18 feet in diameter and is made entirely of metal, which makes it resistant to termites and moisture.

"I've had several people come by today and say they just want to see what the Safe T Homes are all about," said Holschlag.

The homes, which can be assembled with simple hand tools, are virtually earthquake-proof, and have proven to be able to withstand winds of 145 miles per hour. They have a life expectancy of 75 years.

