Residents hope to help man find himself

Jimmy Robinson sat at the kitchen table at the New Hampton home and smiled.

“I have good friends here,” he said. “They are good people.”

They are “The Team,” as they refer to themselves, and their goals are simple: Help Jimmy Robinson discover himself and give him a warm, safe place to stay this winter.

“Right now, Jimmy doesn’t qualify for any services,” said New Hampton resident Dorie Bentley, “and we don’t even know if Jimmy’s his real name. He has no birth certificate, and we don’t know if he has a social security number. You need that to get him the help he needs.”

What they know about Jimmy is that he believes he’s 59 years old, that he lived the life of a transient for decades and, maybe most importantly of all, he’s a heck of a nice man.

And members of his team want to help him connect with anyone from his past so that Jimmy Robinson can know who he is and where he came from.

“It’s a challenge,” said Dorie Baldwin, another New Hampton resident who is a member of “The Team.” “The things we take for granted — being able to ask for help when we need it, so many of those options aren’t open to him.”

