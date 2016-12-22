Residents impressed with the latest snow removal

The last City Council meeting of the year began with public comments about Nashua streets.“Our street department is marvelous,” said Lorene Hirsch. The public was very pleased with the city streets and how well they were cleaned off after the snowfall this last weekend. Comments about other cities in the area were not as clean as Nashua’s and the new snowplow trucks are doing a great job along with the street department.Another item which arose was about individuals not being allowed to plow city streets or parks. Residents can only plow their sidewalks and driveways.As many have noticed the delivery of the blue recycling totes began at the beginning of the month and Jendro Sanitation is currently working on delivering the green garbage totes. The weather conditions have delayed the delivery the last couple weekends but all residents can expect theirs soon.For the complete story see the 12/22/2016 New Hampton Tribune.