Residents learn potting basics

Morris Landscaping and the New Hampton Public Library came together to put on a indoor plant potting class for the public last Tuesday morning.Morris Landscaping owner Nancy Morris brought all supplies including small cups, saucers, dirt, water, plants and moss with her to the library to demonstrate and assist with the process.These small plants can grow for one to two years in a small pot before needing to be replanted.“The plants grow by the size of pot they are in,” said Morris.Morris also held a class at the Fredericksburg Garden Club Spring Celebration Event on Saturday at the Here’z 2U Café and will offer the class again this Saturday as part of the New Hampton Ladies It’s Your Day event this Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Register at the Chamber Office for goody bags and prizes (15 W. Main St.).At Morris Landscaping, the schedule will have a “Come and Go” event from 9 a.m. to noon in which shoppers can browse the greenhouse, receive free apples, take advantage of several specials and purchase “Make and Take Cup and Saucer” plants for $8.99.Also at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., “Make a Hanging Basket” workshops will be held for the cost of the materials only.