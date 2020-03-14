Home / News / Residents mum at first public hearing

Residents mum at first public hearing

Sat, 03/14/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton City Council will hold second hearing next week, accepts 2018-19 audit
By: 
Bob Fenske

Maybe they’re just waiting for the second public budget and tax levy hearing, but Monday night, continuing what seems to be a longstanding tradition in New Hampton, nary a word was spoken or written when it came to the 2020-21 budget and tax levy for the city.

Unlike past years, however, residents have two chances to speak up as the Iowa Legislature last year passed a bill requiring cities to hold two public hearings on its budget and levy.

New Hampton’s proposed tax levy for next year is set for $13.98433 per $1,000 assessed valuation next year, up 7.5 percent from this year’s levy, which was $13.22579 per $1,000 assessed valuation. 

For more on this story see the March 10 Tribune.

