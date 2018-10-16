Residents question Supervisors’ comment policy

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors took comments on their new public comment policy as soon as the comment period began at 9:05 a.m. during a meeting held last week.

That is the set time for comments, five minutes after the meetings begin. Attendees are asked to sign in and limit their comments to three minutes.

County resident Terry Johnson wanted to know how attendees were supposed to comment on items further down the agenda.

Chairman Jacob Hackman said the board voted not to do that the week prior.

Supervisor Dan Carolan asked Johnson if he would prefer the comment period be held at the end of the meeting.

