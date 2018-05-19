Residents want Welcome Center to stay

Area residents took a famous quote from John F. Kennedy during a special City Council meeting to discuss the financial situation at the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center.

Basically, they said, “Ask not what Nashua can do for you, ask what you can do for Nashua.”

Many area residents and vendors turned out to discuss the city of Nashua’s challenges last few years facing multiple deficits in various departments.

Mayor Butch Betsinger announced a public meeting during last week’s regular City Council meeting regarding the center looking for information and input.

Betsinger started the public meeting by telling those in the audience the Council is looking for “information to see how to keep the Welcome Center open.”

Questions and concerns from the public were heard by the Council after City Clerk Rhonda Dean went through the revenue and expense report from the center."

